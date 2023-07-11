trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633865
NewsTechnology
MICROSOFT

Microsoft Lays Off 276 Employees In New Job Cut Round

In May, Microsoft slashed 158 jobs in Washington State which were not not part of the 10,000 announced earlier.

Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:43 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Microsoft Lays Off 276 Employees In New Job Cut Round

San Francisco: Microsoft has laid off 276 employees, mostly in customer service, support and sales teams, in a new job cut round.

The fresh job cuts “go beyond the 10,000 global layoffs announced by Microsoft on January 18,” reports Geek Wire.

Microsoft laid off 276 employees in Washington State. The cuts will affect 210 workers in the company’s Bellevue and Redmond offices and 66 virtual staffers, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN).

cre Trending Stories

“Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business,’ a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

“We will continue to prioritise and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners,” the spokesperson added.

Several posts on leading professional networking platform LinkedIn revealed job cuts that targeted customer support and sales jobs across teams.

In May, Microsoft slashed 158 jobs in Washington State which were not not part of the 10,000 announced earlier.

According to reports, more than 2,700 Seattle-area workers were affected by the layoffs announced earlier this year. Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella in January announced that the company will be "making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3 (third quarter)".

The tech giant had more than 220,000 employees (as reported earlier this year).

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded