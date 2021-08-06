Microsoft pauses Windows 365 free trial programme for THIS reason

Software giant Microsoft has recently revealed the prices of Windows 365 but now it has decided to pause the free trial programme for Windows 365, its Cloud PC service.

As per Microsoft, the reason behind pausing the free trial programme for Windows 365 was “significant demand”. Windows 365 comes with the Windows operating system in a smartphone, iPad, or MacBook through a browser.

The service offered by Microsoft was on a free trial basis so that consumers can bring more interest but a huge response forced the software company to stop the free trial programme.

“Following significant demand, we have reached capacity for Windows 365 trials. Sign up to receive a notification when trials resume or buy today, here,” Microsoft said in a tweet.

Currently, Microsoft offers Windows 365 for Enterprise and Business customers and it has asked users to sign up to get notified when the free trial will resume.

“We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity. Sign up below to get notified when trials resume,” the company said.

The monthly paid models available for Windows 365 starts at Rs. 1,555 and goes up to Rs. 12,295 and this service will let users log into the Microsoft apps which can let users log into Microsoft apps that can run on Windows 10 or 11 through a web browser.

