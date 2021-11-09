Microsoft’s Bill Gates might have been richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos if he would have done THIS

New Delhi: If Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, the world's fourth-richest person, had kept the company's shares, his net worth would have been more than the combined assets of both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the world's two richest people.

When Microsoft first became the world's most valuable corporation in September 1998, Gates owned the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares. According to Bloomberg data, Microsoft recovered the top rank on October 29, 2021, leaving Apple Inc behind.

If Gates had kept those shares, he would have had a net worth of $693 billion, more than Musk ($340.4 billion) and Bezos ($200.3 billion) combined. Gates, on the other hand, sold a large portion of his Microsoft stock before leaving the company's board of directors in 2020. As of November 1, 2021, his net worth is predicted to be $136.4 billion.

While Musk and Bezos concentrate on space exploration, among other things, Gates' foundation is involved in a number of public health care projects around the world. He's also working on a number of clean energy initiatives.

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of 70 luxury companies including Louis Vuitton and Sephora, is the world's third wealthiest person, according to BBI, with a net worth of $169.1 billion. Larry Page, co-founder of Google, is ranked fifth ($127.7 billion).

