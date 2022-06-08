हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft

Microsoft cuts operations in Russia due to Ukraine invasion, 400 employees to be affected: Report

Microsoft is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow`s invasion of Ukraine. 

Microsoft cuts operations in Russia due to Ukraine invasion, 400 employees to be affected: Report

New Delhi: Microsoft Corp is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow`s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by Bloomberg News. Earlier in March, the tech giant said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More than 400 employees will be affected, the report said, citing a company spokesperson.

Several major companies, including Apple Inc, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia. Also Read: Better.com CEO, who laid off 900 workers over Zoom call, sued by ex-employee

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc`s Google have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money off ads on their platforms. Also Read: “Approach local police if…” RBI clears stance against unregistered digital lending platforms

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MicrosoftAppleNikeDellRussia-Ukraine war
Next
Story

Oppo launches Oppo K10 5G with 8GB RAM: Price, features, specs, introductory offers

Must Watch

PT6M27S

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp won a major defamation lawsuit.