New Delhi: Microsoft Corp is substantially cutting its business in Russia in response to Moscow`s invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by Bloomberg News. Earlier in March, the tech giant said it was suspending new sales of its products and services in Russia.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More than 400 employees will be affected, the report said, citing a company spokesperson.

Several major companies, including Apple Inc, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed connections with Russia.

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc`s Google have also taken measures to restrict Russian state media from making money off ads on their platforms.