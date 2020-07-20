Microsoft Surface Duo seen with ambient light, proximity sensors

San Francisco: Microsoft upcoming foldable smartphone Surface Duo will reportedly come with an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor and the top speaker grill.

The smartphone is expected to offer an 11MP front camera, but it is not known if it will offer features such as Optical Image Stabilization or not, reports MSPoweruser.

Microsoft is planning to ship the device with Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB or 256GB storage options.

The smartphone houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density.

Surface Duo's two displays held together with a fully rotating hinge can be adjusted to any angle, and a recent patent for this hinge mechanism has been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The device is loaded with Android 10 OS and is expected to come with apps from Microsoft.

Surface Duo will ship with a 3460mAh battery and will feature USB-C fast charging.

It won't support 5G, maxing out at 4G LTE speeds instead. It is also speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC.

In February, an image of the same device revealed a new front-facing flash that was not there on the original prototype that was shown earlier.