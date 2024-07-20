Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768557
NewsTechnology
MICROSOFT

Microsoft Systems Global Outage: 5 Indian AMCs Report Disruptions In Functioning

Mutual fund industry AMFI on Saturday said the outage in Microsoft services impacted five asset management companies, which reported disruptions to some important functions but the issues were resolved during the day.

|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 05:39 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Microsoft Systems Global Outage: 5 Indian AMCs Report Disruptions In Functioning File Photo

New Delhi: Mutual fund industry AMFI on Saturday said the outage in Microsoft services impacted five asset management companies, which reported disruptions to some important functions but the issues were resolved during the day.

A widespread Microsoft outage disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world on Friday. A new CrowdStrike (cybersecurity software firm) update was cited as the cause of the outage, which impacted Windows-based desktops and laptops.

In a statement on Saturday, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), said that all the asset management companies (AMCs), their Mutual Funds and Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) functioned without any impact.

"Out of the 44 AMCs, there were 5 AMCs who reported disruptions to some important functions, which were resolved during the day and did not have any material impact on operations," it added.

Overall, the Indian mutual funds industry did not witness any significant impact on daily activities, the AMFI noted.

On Friday, Edelweiss Mutual Fund on X (formerly known as Twitter) stated that they experienced login issues on their website due to a Microsoft outage. Besides, several traders in India faced operational disruption on Friday as a global service outage of Microsoft systems affected many brokerages, including 5paisa, IIFL Securities, Motilal Oswal and Angel One. Some brokerages later stated that their systems were restored.

The glitch affected not only broking firms but also disrupted airline operations. Adding further, the outage impacted 10 banks and NBFCs, causing minor disruptions that were either resolved or in the process of being resolved.

However, stock exchanges and financial institutions largely remained unaffected by the tech glitch. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population
DNA Video
DNA: Ghost in Amethi? Watch Ground Report
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh Yadav's 'monsoon offer'
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Sarp Vinash-2 in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Ruckus before Kanwar Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Saddam Sardar?
DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India