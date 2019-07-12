close

Microsoft Teams platform hits 13mn daily users

Microsoft also announced new features in Teams, including new ways to support health care organizations and first-line workers.

San Francisco: Microsoft's unified communications platform for workplace Teams has garnered 13 million daily active users and 19 million weekly active users, the company has announced.

Microsoft also announced new features in Teams, including new ways to support health care organizations and first-line workers.

"Customers and partners alike continue to move to the cloud and accelerate their digital transformation, leading us to new and different levels of partnership," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's One Commercial Partner group.

"Our portfolio of programmes, offers and resources for companies partnering with Microsoft is transforming to help them capitalize on this opportunity," Schuster added during the "Microsoft Inspire 2019" event.

The company launched Microsoft 365 two years ago which is an integrated set of apps and services designed to help customers transform workplace collaboration, streamline business processes, and protect critical information.

"At the centre of Microsoft 365 is Microsoft Teams, the hub for teamwork that combines chat, video meetings, calling, and files into a single, integrated app," said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.

With availability in 53 languages across 181 markets, Teams is powering teamwork for customers around the world, including Emirates, FedEx, Lexmark, The Adecco Group, KONE, and McCann Worldgroup.

The company also announced significant updates to the Dynamics 365 Nonprofit Accelerator and two new integrations for Dynamics 365 that address the automotive and financial services industries.

"The new Azure Migration Program (AMP) helps customers accelerate their migration to Azure. AMP offers proactive advice and tools to help mitigate risks and address common issues associated with moving workloads to the cloud," said Microsoft.

It said that since the inception of Microsoft's co-sell programme 24 months ago, the programme has seen $9.5 billion in annual contracted partner revenue.

