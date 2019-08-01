close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Microsoft

Microsoft testing Cloud download for resetting Windows 10

The test comes as part of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18950.

Microsoft testing Cloud download for resetting Windows 10

San Francisco: In an attempt to refresh the way users reset their PCs, Microsoft is testing a way to facilitate Cloud-based dowloading of the Windows 10 operating system (OS).

While the "Cloud download" feature has not been made available for public testing as yet, it would appear on devices when testers boot a Windows machine in failed state.

"Insiders may notice some references to "Cloud download" relating to PC reset or refresh. This feature isn`t available and working quite yet. We`ll let you know once it is, so you can try it out," the company wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.

The test comes as part of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18950.

Other features of this test preview include the single window mode -- to let users open new snips on the current app window, improved zoom features for screenshots of smaller images and bug fixes.

Currently, Apple handles macOS reinstalls with the option to reinstall by downloading a copy from the Cloud.

Microsoft has actually been using a similar feature for its Surface lineup recently, allowing the devices to "recover from the cloud" by downloading a copy of Windows 10 and reinstalling it, The Verge said.

Currently, Microsoft is creating a simplified and Chrome-OS like version of Windows 10, and being able to restore that to devices without plugging in a USB device could be key for some of the hardware that would run Windows Lite.

The software giant has actually been using a similar feature for its Surface lineup, allowing the devices to "recover from the cloud" by downloading a copy of Windows 10 and reinstalling it.

 

Tags:
MicrosoftCloudWindows 10
Next
Story

Reliance Jio partners Dineout for Great Indian Restaurant Festival

Must Watch

PT1M45S

5W1H: Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan arrested for violating section 144