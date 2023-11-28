trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693010
News Technology
MICROSOFT

Microsoft To End Support For 365 Browser Extension From January 2024

Microsoft has also given instructions on how to remove Microsoft 365 Browser Extension in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Microsoft has said that it will end the support for Microsoft 365 Browser Extension in January next year. After January 15, the extension will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, or technical support.

The Microsoft 365 browser extension will also be removed from Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome web stores as an extension add-on. 

"The Microsoft 365 browser extension (formerly named Office browser extension) is a free extension available on Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome that gives you access to your Microsoft 365 apps and documents on the web. This extension will reach retirement and end of support on January 15th, 2024," the company said in a blogpost.

Microsoft has also given instructions on how to remove Microsoft 365 Browser Extension in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome 


How to remove the Microsoft 365 browser extension in Microsoft Edge as instructed by the company in its blogpost

--Once you're signed in with your Microsoft Account, select the Microsoft 365 browser extension icon next to the address bar in your browser.

- In Settings, right click and select Remove from Microsoft Edge or go to Manage extensions to uninstall the extension.

- You can now access your Microsoft 365 apps directly from the Microsoft Edge sidebar to get quick access to tools, apps, and more within your current tab. 

How to remove the Microsoft 365 browser extension in Google Chrome as instructed by the company in its blogpost

- Once you're signed in with your Microsoft Account, select the Microsoft 365 browser extension icon next to the address bar in your browser.

- In Settings right click and select Remove from Chrome or go to Manage extensions to remove the extension.

- You can still access your Microsoft 365 apps for free on the web from www.microsoft365.com and bookmark the page in the Chrome browser for quick access.

