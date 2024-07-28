Microsoft To Plan Major Windows Security Changes From Accessing Windows Kernel After CrowdStrike Outage

CrowdStrike Outage: Tech Giant Microsoft plans to make crucial changes to Windows security architecture after a global outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update last week. This global outage impacted nearly all sectors, including the financial sector (stock market, banks, and NBFCs), public transport, aviation, corporations, media broadcasting, and hospitality.

Moreover, the issue also affected 8.5 million PCs. This outage has prompted Microsoft to reassess the resilience of its operating system and consider limiting kernel-level access for third-party security vendors.



Microsoft is pushing for these changes and has hinted that it wants to make Windows stronger and may prevent security vendors like CrowdStrike from accessing the Windows Kernel. Now, the company is looking into new options that don’t need kernel access, such as VBS enclaves and the Azure Attestation service. These technologies use zero-trust methods to improve security without the risks associated with kernel-level operations.

It is important to note that Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike has admitted that the problem was caused by an update to its antivirus software, which is designed to protect Microsoft Windows devices from malicious attacks.

What is CrowdStrike?

CrowdStrike is a global security software provider, serving numerous Fortune 500 companies, including major banks, healthcare, and energy firms. Affected systems often display the Blue Screen of Death and fail to restart properly. Founded in 2011 and based in Austin, Texas, CrowdStrike operates in over 170 countries and employed more than 7,900 people as of January.

What Is Blue Screen Of Death?

The Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) appears when the Windows operating system encounters a critical error and crashes. While the BSOD signifies that Windows has reached an unstable state and can't continue running safely, it is frequently triggered by relatively minor issues that can be resolved easily.