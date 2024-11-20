Microsoft Unveils New Features To Empower Every Employee With Copilot AI

New Delhi: As companies all over the world embrace artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft has announced to empower every employee with its Copilot AI as a personal assistant, and to transform every business process with agents built in its Copilot Studio.

The newly launched ‘Copilot Actions’ will automate everyday tasks with simple, fill-in-the-blank prompts that the users can set and forget.

The company said it has dramatically improved Copilot performance — responses are two times faster on average and response satisfaction is nearly three times higher — and shipped hundreds of new features.

“New agents in Microsoft 365 will unlock SharePoint knowledge, provide real-time language interpretation in Microsoft Teams meetings, and automate employee self-service,” said Jared Spataro, Chief Marketing Officer, AI at Work, during the ‘Microsoft Ignite 2024’ event.

The Copilot Control System will help IT professionals confidently manage Copilot and agents securely, he added. Additionally, the ‘Windows Resiliency Initiative’ introduces Quick Machine Recovery, allowing targeted fixes even on unbootable PCs.

Microsoft said it is adding new value to Copilot Pages — a dynamic, persistent canvas designed for multiplayer AI collaboration — with rich artifacts, which will be available in early 2025.

Now, you can prompt Copilot to create everything from interactive flow charts to blocks of code — drawing from data across Microsoft Graph —then share them in durable Pages your team can build upon.

Now, Copilot in Teams can understand, recap, and answer questions based on visual content shared onscreen — from PowerPoint to the web — in addition to the transcript and chat.

“With a single prompt, Copilot in PowerPoint can translate entire presentations into one of 40 languages, while maintaining the overall design of each slide,” Spataro informed.

“Copilot in Outlook can now help you schedule focus time or one-on-ones with a colleague—looking across both your calendars to find the best time — and draft a meeting agenda. Generally available by the end of November,” he added. Nearly 70 per cent of Fortune 500 companies are using Microsoft 365 Copilot, according to the company.