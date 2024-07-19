Advertisement
CROWDSTRIKE

Microsoft Windows Global Outage: CERT-In Issues Advisory, Suggests Measures To Fix It

Microsoft Windows Global Outage has thrown several services into a total disarray.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 05:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The government's cybersecurity agency CERT-In has issued an advisory on the outage of Microsoft Windows owing to CrowdStrike agent 'Falcon Sensor' update. 

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, informing about the advisory on social media platform X, tweted, “CERT-In advisory on the outage of Microsoft”.

The CERT-In has given it a "Severity Rating and said it outage of Microsoft Windows is due to crowd stike agent Falcon Sensor update.

The concerned Windows hosts are experiencing a "Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)" related to Falcon Sensor.

"It has been reported that Windows hosts related to Crowd strike agent "Falcon Sensor" are facing outages and getting crashed due to recent update received in the product. The concerned windows hosts are experiencing a "Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)" related to Falcon Sensor," said the cyber security agency

Microsoft Windows Global Outage: CERT-In has also suggested steps for customers to mitigate the issue

The issues occurred in the latest update of CrowdStrike and the changes have been reverted by the Crowd Strike Team. If hosts are still crashing and unable to stay online to receive the Channel File Changes, the following steps can be used as work around for this issue:

- Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment

- Navigate to the C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike directory

- Locate the file matching “C-00000291*.sys”, and delete it.

- Boot the host normally.

CERT-In has also advised users to check the latest updates from Crowd Strike portal, .

