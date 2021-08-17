हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Microsoft

Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook to be blocked for THESE users: Check how to upgrade

Tech giant Microsoft has now threatened its users to block them from using Microsoft Work Outlook and other features from today.  Microsoft 365 comes with Word, Excel, Powerpoint, OneNote and Outlook services for a subscription. The company has announced that it will stop giving access to these services on the web for a particular section of users who seem to be still using the outdated and unsupported Internet Explorer browser on Windows.

Unfortunately, if someone has already paid for the subscription, then he/she will not be able access these services as they might be using old Internet Explorer 11 on computers. The company also plans to block access to the older, “legacy” version of Microsoft Edge browser as well.

Last year in August, Microsoft had already announced that it would block access to its Microsoft 365 services on Internet Explorer 11 on August 17, 2021, which means users got an entire year  to upgrade.

Users will have to take immediate action now as those who are still using Internet Explorer will be required to download a modern browser like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or the new Microsoft Edge on their computer to continue using Microsoft 365 services. It is very important to upgrade these browsers against the old Internet Explorer 11 as it does not come with security mechanisms to protect the data.

