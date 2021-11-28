Microsoft's GitHub faces major outage! Service back online after 2 hours of interruption

New Delhi: Microsoft-owned GitHub faced a major two-hour-long outage on Saturday (November 27). The open-source developer platform came back online after the two-hour-long outage that reportedly affected thousands if now millions of developers that rely on its many services.

According to a report by The Verge, GitHub started experiencing issues at around 3.45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Most of the platform’s services such as API requests, GitHub actions, packages, pages, and pull requests remained affected during the outage.

"We are investigating errors affecting most GitHub services," said an incident update on the GitHub status page, adding that, "We are actively investigating and will provide an update as soon as possible."

While Git operations, API requests, webhooks, pull requests, GitHub actions, GitHub packages, and GitHub pages were down for more than two hours, these services are now fully back online, the Verge report added.

Currently, more than 73 million developers use GitHub's service for version control via Git and hosting for software development, it added. Developers of most major tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and many others rely on GitHub's service.

There are more than 100 million repositories hosted on GitHub, so any outages impact a large amount of organisations, IANS reported.

