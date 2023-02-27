topStoriesenglish2577667
MIUI 14 Launched In India: Xiaomi Releases Full List of Smartphones To Get Update; Check If And When Your Device On The List

Xioami has also released the full schedule of releasing the update for its spectrum of devices. MIUI 14 will come on devices in a calibrated manner in three quarters from Q1 to Q3 2023.

  • MIUI 14 has been launched in India.
  • Xioami also released the schedule list of smartphones that will receive the update from Q1 to Q3 2023.
  • Check the entire list to see when your device will get the update.

New Delhi: MI launched its latest advanced and high-powered MIUI 14 on Monday in India. It has also released the update schedule for its device in Q1, Q2 and Q3 quarters 2023. The smartphones will get the update in a calibrated manner. 

MIUI 14 update sport RAM optimization better than MIUI 13, new customized interfaces, ROM Optimisation, increase privacy, new exciting widgets, new wallpapers, and added creativity including tabular icons, convenience, and copy text on Images.

Mi India announced the new update of MIUI 14 in the launch event virtually. It was live-streamed on YouTube where all new updates have been mentioned. Some amazing features include say cheese to click a photo, copying text from an image, protective watermark, side bar and more.

The devices that will receive the update on Q1:

Xioami 12 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11X

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi K50i 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

These devices will be launched in Q2:

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi Note 11 Por

Redmi Note 11 Pro Max

Mi 10i

Mi 10

Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 115G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

These devices will be launched in Q3:

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Redmi 10 Prime

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

