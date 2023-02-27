MIUI 14 Launched In India: Xiaomi Releases Full List of Smartphones To Get Update; Check If And When Your Device On The List
Xioami has also released the full schedule of releasing the update for its spectrum of devices. MIUI 14 will come on devices in a calibrated manner in three quarters from Q1 to Q3 2023.
- MIUI 14 has been launched in India.
- Xioami also released the schedule list of smartphones that will receive the update from Q1 to Q3 2023.
- Check the entire list to see when your device will get the update.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: MI launched its latest advanced and high-powered MIUI 14 on Monday in India. It has also released the update schedule for its device in Q1, Q2 and Q3 quarters 2023. The smartphones will get the update in a calibrated manner.
ALSO READ | Nokia Changes Its Iconic Logo For First Time In 60 Years; Here Are Some Interesting Turning Points In Company's History
MIUI 14 update sport RAM optimization better than MIUI 13, new customized interfaces, ROM Optimisation, increase privacy, new exciting widgets, new wallpapers, and added creativity including tabular icons, convenience, and copy text on Images.
ALSO READ | Physics Wallah Co-Founder Alakh Pandey Gets Married With His Girlfriend Shivani Dubey; PICS Go Viral
Mi India announced the new update of MIUI 14 in the launch event virtually. It was live-streamed on YouTube where all new updates have been mentioned. Some amazing features include say cheese to click a photo, copying text from an image, protective watermark, side bar and more.
The devices that will receive the update on Q1:
Xioami 12 Pro
Xiaomi 13 Pro
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G +
Mi 11 Ultra
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Mi 11 Pro
Mi 11X
Redmi 11 Prime 5G
Redmi K50i 5G
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
These devices will be launched in Q2:
Xiaomi 11i
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Redmi Note 10
Redmi Pad
Xiaomi Pad 5
Redmi Note 11 Por
Redmi Note 11 Pro Max
Mi 10i
Mi 10
Redmi 9 Power
Redmi Note 10S
Redmi Note 115G
Redmi Note 10T 5G
These devices will be launched in Q3:
Redmi Note 12 5G
Redmi 10 Prime 2022
Redmi 10 Prime
Mi 10T
Mi 10T Pro
Redmi 10
Redmi Note 11
Redmi Note 11S
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G
Live Tv
More Stories