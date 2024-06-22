Infinix Note 40 5G Launched In India With AI Voice-Activated Halo Lighting System; Check Specs, Limited Time Offer

New Delhi: Consumer tech brand Infinix has launched the Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The Infinix Note 40 5G also comes with an AI voice-activated Halo lighting system for notifications, charging, games, music, voice assistant interactions and incoming calls.

The newly launched smartphone is a toned-down version of the Infinix Note 40 Pro and Note 40 Pro+ which were launched in April this year. The handset runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 custom skin out of the box and is available in Obsidian black and Titan Gold colours. It comes in the 8GB RAM+256GB storage option only. It is important to note that this is India's first smartphone to offer a 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED display and wireless charging, all under Rs 20,000.

Infinix also claims that the phone will get 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security patches with this device.

Infinix Note 40 5G Price And Bank Offers

For the sole 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant, the phone is priced at Rs 19,999. Consumers can purchase the Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone at an effective price of Rs 17,999 by taking advantage of the Rs 2,000 bank offers. Customers can also enjoy an additional Rs. 2,000 exchange offer, bringing the total price down to Rs. 15,999. Notably, the company is offering a free MagPad wireless charger worth Rs 1,999 in the box for a limited time.

120Hz AMOLED display wala NOTE 40 5G lelo…

uski reels better quality me dekh paoge



Sale starts 26th June



Get it at 15,999* or 1,333/month* https://t.co/GvQGVhjQWr #InfinixNote405G #InfinixIndia June 21, 2024

Customers can also opt for a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,333 per month via Flipkart. Customers can purchase the Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone on June 26 at 2 pm on Flipkart.

Infinix Note 40 5G Specifications:

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The phone retains the same hardware as the global model. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support.

The Infinix Note 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor which is paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for handling graphics-related tasks. It also offers a 1080 X 2436 pixels resolution, 2160 PWM dimming, 10-bit colour-depth, 93.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Note 40 comes with a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS and dual 2MP sensors. There is also a 32MP shooter on the front for handling selfies and video chats.