Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Smartphone Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched its next-generation F- series smartphone in the Indian market. The company has rolled out the Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone in the country. It runs on Android 14 operating system with ColorOS 14 on top of it.

The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G smartphone has two colour options: Dusk Pink and Midnight Navy. It is offered in 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage options. The Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G is set to be India's first smartphone with an IP69 rating, the highest protection level that even flagship models like the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15 do not offer.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Price And Availability:

For the base 8GB RAM+128GB storage model, the OPPO F27 Pro+ is priced at Rs 27,999 in India. The 8GB RAM+256GB carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from the e-commerce giant Amazon starting on June 20, 2024.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Bank Offers:

With the latest Oppo handset, consumers can avail up to 10 percent instant discounts on HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank debit/credit cards. Consumers can also get up to 9 months of no-cost EMI along with up to Rs 2,000 off on the exchange of older handsets. Moreover, customers can also get the six months of free accidental and liquid damage protection with the purchase of the OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone in the country.

Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Specifications:

The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits peak brightness. The handset is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OPPO F27 Pro+ smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and Mali G68 MC4 GPU. It boasts military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H ratings and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the display.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.