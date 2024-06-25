Tech Showdown: Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55; Which 5G Phone Should You Buy Under Rs 40,000 Price Segment?

Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: The Realme GT series made a comeback in India this year with the launch of two new smartphones. The Realme GT 6T was released on May 22, followed by the Realme GT 6 on June 20. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, AI-enhanced camera features, and the secure Samsung Knox Vault. When it comes to choosing a new smartphone, the competition can be tough, especially between brands like Realme and Samsung.

Both smartphones offer 5G connectivity, making them fast and efficient for internet usage under the Rs 40,000 price segment. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences. Let's delve into the price, processor, camera capabilities, battery life, and unique features of these two smartphones to help you decide which one is the best fit for your pocket and requirements.

Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price:

The Realme GT 6 is priced at Rs 40,999 for 8GB RAM+256GB storage, Rs 42,999 for 12GB RAM+256GB storage, and Rs 44,999 for 16GB RAM+512GB storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 is available for Rs 35,150 with 8GB+128GB storage, Rs 39,500 with 8GB RAM+256GB storage, and Rs 40,999 with 12GB RAM+256GB storage.

Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Colour Options:

The Realme GT 6 comes with two colour options: Razor Green and Fluid Silver. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is offered in Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac, Ice Blue, and Awesome Lemon colour options.

Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Display:

The RealmeGT 6 sport a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,000nits of typical brightness. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness.

Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Battery:

The RealmeGT 6 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting fast 25W charging. meanwhile, the Realme GT 6 is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, can go from 1 percent to 50 percent in about 10 minutes, and can be fully charged in under half an hour.

Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Camera:

The Realme GT 6 comes with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G houses a triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5 MP macro lens. For selfies and video chats, it offers a 32 MP selfie camera.

Realme GT 6 Vs Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Processor:

The Realme GT 6 is powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is powered by an in-house Exynos 2480 processor.