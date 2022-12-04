More worries for government as two more HOSPITALS fall prey to CYBERATTACK after AIIMS: Deets inside

New Delhi: After AIIMS, another cyberattack on the Indian healthcare industry resulted in the online selling of the personal information of over 1.5 lakh patients at a hospital in Tirupur, Tamil Nadu and Safdarjung hospital, New Delhi. The information has been made public through different online platforms including Telegram channels and certain cybercrime forums, claims CloudSEK. CloudSEK is a Singapore-based contextual AI startup that forecasts cyber threats.

Officials from Safdarjung Hospital claimed that the facility had experienced a cyberattack. The damage was still not as bad as it had been for the AIIMS, though. "The internet was attacked. In November, our server was also unavailable for one day, but no data was lost. IT took care of it, and NIC brought the systems back online "said Dr. BL Sherwal, medical director of Safdarjung Hospital.

According to research by the forum, data that has been available for sale is the data of patients between 2007 and 2011. CloudSEK also claims that the data came from a database of the Sree Saran Medical Centre and included appropriate information such as birth dates, addresses, guardians' names, and doctor's details. (Also Read: No money in bank account? You can still withdraw cash 3-times your salary from banks like SBI, ICICI; Here’s HOW)

However, hospital president Dr. Palanisamy claims that no patient's medical information was compromised as the facility has new database software and a new service provider. (Also Read: SBI to close THIS amazing loan scheme; Check if it will impact YOU)

"The hospital does not keep any such types of the electronic health record. For a year, Three Cube IT Lab served as our service provider. We shifted to a new company four years ago after using their software to expand our database, Palanisamy stated.

Rahul Sasi, the founder of CloudSEK, claims that they do not yet know whether data from a later time period has also been affected.