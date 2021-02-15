Moto E7 Power to launch in India on February 19: Check specifications and other details

Handset maker Motorola is set to launch Moto E7 Power in India on February 19 which comes after the global launch of Moto E7 Plus in September last year. The specifications revealed by the Lenovo-owned company suggest that Moto E7 Power is expected to be a budget smartphone. It will compete with Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Motorola hasn't revealed the pricing details of the upcoming Moto E7 Power, while the smartphone is confirmed to be available via Flipkart starting February 19 at 12 pm. It will come in a single 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. Some rumours suggest that the phone will be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. This means the phone could compete with phones like Poco M3, Redmi Note 9 Pro, among others.

In terms of specifications, Moto E7 Power will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and it will feature up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, along with a 5,000mAh battery. It will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

For cameras, Moto E7 Power may sport a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13 MP primary snapper and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone may come with a 5MP sensor at the front.