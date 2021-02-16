Moto G30, G10 unveiled with quad cameras and 5,000 mAh battery

Motorola is planning to launch its mid-range G-series smartphones with the Moto G10 and G30 set to make their way in select European countries in the coming weeks.

In terms of features, both phones share similar features like displays and others. Both phones have 6.5” IPS LCDs with 720 x 1,600 px resolution.

Moto G30 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 13MP selfie camera and the quad camera on the back features a 64MP main sensor with Quad Pixel tech. Post binning, the sensor effectively has 1.4 µm pixels and 16MP resolution, which combined with the bright f/1.7 aperture lays the groundwork for the Night Vision mode.

The main camera comes with an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. Two additional cameras are on board, a 2MP macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor (used for Cutout, Spot color and, of course, portrait shots). Video recording is limited to 1080p @ 60 fps.

G30 comes with a Snapdragon 662 processor and the phone runs on Android 11. The phone has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Motorola G10 is equipped with the 6.5” 720p+ screen and is locked at 60Hz. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 4/64 GB memory and it can go up to 128GB storage.

The camera is the same as the G30 but the main sensor now has a 48MP resolution. The camera also gets to keep the f/1.7 aperture and Night Vision mode.

The selfie camera comes with an 8MP resolution, but the remaining modules are the same. That is the 8MP ultra wide cam and two 2MP modules. Video recording is limited to 1080p @ 60 fps.