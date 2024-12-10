Moto g35 5G Launched In India With Quad Pixel Technology Under Rs 10,000; Check Specs, Price

Moto g35 5G India Launch: Motorola has launched a new Moto g35 5G smartphone in India. This is the company’s latest budget 5G smartphone in the ‘g series’ in the country. It comes with three colour options: Midnight Black, Leaf Green and Guava Red. The Moto G35 5G is compatible with all 5G network operators including Airtel and Jio, supporting both NSA and SA 5G networks.

Notably, the newly launched smartphone runs on Android 14 and is upgradeable to Android 15, with the promise of two years of security updates.

Moto G35 5G Price In India And Availability

The handset is priced at Rs 9,999 for the single memory variant with in-built 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Consumers can purchase the smartphone starting December 16 at 12 PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

Moto G35 5G Specifications

The Moto G35 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset supports HDR10 and offers a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals. It is powered by the UNISOC T760 SoC, the device comes with 4GB of RAM and an additional 4GB of virtual RAM through RAM expansion. The company claims it is the segment’s fastest 5G phone, supporting 12 5G bands.

The Moto G35 5G smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W TurboPower charging and includes a 20W charger in the box.

On the photography front, it houses a 50MP primary camera with Quad Pixel technology and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front. The Moto G35 5G includes a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano + nano/microSD) for flexibility in storage and connectivity.