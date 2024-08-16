Moto G45 Set To Launch On August 21 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip– All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Motorola is gearing up to introduce its newest budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G45 on August 21 at 12 PM. A dedicated page on Flipkart has already revealed several key features of Moto G45. Hence, there’s not much left to guess about this highly anticipated device.

Motorola Moto G45 5G: Key Details

According to its Flipkart listing, the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and support 13 5G bands. It comes with a 6.5-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone will also include Dolby Atmos surround sound and Hi-Res audio certification for quality sound.

Motorola Moto G45 5G: Camera

The Moto G45 5G will feature a dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP main sensor. It will also have a 2MP depth-sensing camera to enhance your photography experience.

Design and Storage

The Moto G45 5G features a leather-like back panel. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

What colours will it be available in?

The Moto G45 5G will be offered in three distinct colours: shades of blue, green, and red.

Motorola Moto G45 5G: Expected Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Operating System: Android 14-based HelloUI