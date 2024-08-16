Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779076https://zeenews.india.com/technology/moto-g45-set-to-launch-on-august-21-with-snapdragon-6s-gen-3-chip-all-you-need-to-know-2779076.html
NewsTechnology
MOTO G45. MOTOROLA

Moto G45 Set To Launch On August 21 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip– All You Need To Know

According to its Flipkart listing, the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and support 13 5G bands. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 08:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Moto G45 Set To Launch On August 21 With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip– All You Need To Know Image Credit: motorola.in/website

New Delhi: Motorola is gearing up to introduce its newest budget-friendly smartphone, the Moto G45 on August 21 at 12 PM. A dedicated page on Flipkart has already revealed several key features of Moto G45. Hence, there’s not much left to guess about this highly anticipated device.

Motorola Moto G45 5G: Key Details

According to its Flipkart listing, the smartphone will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip and support 13 5G bands. It comes with a 6.5-inch display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone will also include Dolby Atmos surround sound and Hi-Res audio certification for quality sound.

Motorola Moto G45 5G: Camera

The Moto G45 5G will feature a dual-camera system on the back, including a 50MP main sensor. It will also have a 2MP depth-sensing camera to enhance your photography experience.

Design and Storage

The Moto G45 5G features a leather-like back panel. It will be available with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

What colours will it be available in?

The Moto G45 5G will be offered in three distinct colours: shades of blue, green, and red.

Motorola Moto G45 5G: Expected Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 3

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor

Audio: Dolby Atmos support

Operating System: Android 14-based HelloUI

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there 'microplastic' in your salt and sugar? Revealed in the report
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day
DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!