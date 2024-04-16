Moto G64 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched In India; Check Price, Discount Offers And Specs

New Delhi: Motorola has launched the Moto G64 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is successor to the Moto G62 that was launched by the company in 2022.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G64 5G runs on Android 14 out of the box and is only promised one Android OS upgrade to Android 15 along with three years of security updates. The phone will be available in three colour options: Mint Green, Pearl Blue, and Ice Lilac. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart and the Motorola website.

Moto G64 5G Price And Discount Offers:

The Moto G64 5G comes in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. For the 8GB RAM+128GB variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999, while 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs 16,999.

Consumer can also enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 1,100 for HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Available For Rs 30,210 On Amazon; Check Discount Offers And Specs)

Moto G64 5G Specs:

The latest smartphone is the first phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC and IMG BXM-8-256 GPU combo, promising unparalleled performance. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, offering a stunning visual experience.



It is loaded with a 6,000mAh battery and 33W TurboPower fast charging. The device features dual rear cameras - a 50MP primary with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle, alongside a 16MP front camera for selfies. (Also Read: Realme Buds T110 TWS Earbuds With AI ENC Noise Cancellation Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

It comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. Adding further, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Moto spatial sound, delivering an immersive audio experience.