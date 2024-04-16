iPhone 14 Available For Rs 30,210 On Amazon; Check Discount Offers And Specs

New Delhi: The Apple iPhone 14 is now up for grabs at an incredible discount on Amazon! This means you can get your hands on the latest iPhone model without burning a hole in your pocket.

With this fantastic deal, you'll enjoy all the amazing features of the iPhone 14 while saving big on your purchase. If you want to upgrade or simply want to experience the latest in smartphone technology, then Don't miss out on this fantastic offer.

The e-commerce giant Amazon is currently offering the iPhone 14 (128 GB, Blue) at an extraordinary price.

iPhone 14 Discount Details:

According to Amazon, customers can purchase the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 for Rs 62,800 instead of Rs 69,900.

Consumers can enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs 5,040 when using an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card for the transaction. Apart from this, a consumer can further reduce the price by up to Rs 27,550 after exchanging their old smartphones. (Also Read: Realme Buds T110 TWS Earbuds With AI ENC Noise Cancellation Launched In India; Check Price, Specs)

After combining these offers, the final price of the phone can be lowered to just Rs 30,210.

iPhone 14 Discount Offer Via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

Customers using an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card can get an instant flat discount of Rs 2,000 on purchases worth Rs 41,940 or more. Additionally, Amazon Prime members get 5% cashback with the card, while non-Prime members receive 3% cashback.

iPhone 14 Specs:

The premium smartphone features its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, users can expect vivid colors and sharp details. It is powered by Apple's formidable A15 Bionic SoC, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a secondary 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth shooter at the front. (Also Read: Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Sale Offers)

Moreover, the iPhone 14 is designed to withstand the elements with its IP68 dust and water resistance rating.