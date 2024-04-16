Realme Buds T110 TWS Earbuds With AI ENC Noise Cancellation Launched In India; Check Price, Specs

New Delhi: Realme has launched the Realme Buds T110 true wireless earbuds in India. They come in three colour options - Country Green, Jazz Blue, and Punk Black. The true wireless earbuds will go on sale via the e-commerce giant Flipkart and Realme.com starting April 19 at 12:00 pm.

The newly launched Realme Buds T110 are priced in India at Rs. 1,299. As part of the introductory offer, the company is also offering a discount of Rs. 200.

Realme Buds T110 Personalized Modes:

The earbuds have three personalized equalizer modes - Bright, Balanced, and Bass Boost+. The Bright mode can be used to hear the voice clearer. The Balanced mode will offer a balanced midrange bass and treble experience, and the Bass Boost+ mode enhances the atmospheric sounds. (Also Read: Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs And Early Bird Sale Offers)

Realme Buds T110 Features:

The Realme Buds T110 offer an immersive audio experience with a 10mm dynamic bass driver and AI ENC noise cancellation, ensuring crystal-clear call quality. The earbuds support fast charging, enabling quick power-ups for uninterrupted usage.

The device sports an 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming mode and touch controls, making accessibility seamless and enhancing the user experience. (Also Read: OnePlus 11 5G Receives Price Cut For Second Time; Check New Price, Bank Offers)

For connectivity, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4 with Google Fast Pair support ensuring swift and stable connections. The IPX5-rated earbuds house a 460mAh battery, while each earbud holds a 40mAh battery, collectively offering a claimed 38 hours of battery life.