Moto G85 5G Gets Massive Discount On Flipkart During Big Shopping Utsav; Check New Price

Moto G85 5G Discount Price: Lenovo-owned brand Motorola launched the Moto G85 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The phone appears to be a rebranded version of the Moto S50 Neo, which was unveiled in China last month.

It is available in Cobalt Blue, Olive Green, Urban Grey, and Viva magenta colour options. Now, the Moto G85 5G price in India has been discounted on the e-commerce giant Flipkart during the Big Shopping Utsav.

Moto G85 5G Discounted Price And Discount:

The handset is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in the country. Meanwhile, the top-end model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. As a part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav, the phone will be sold at Rs 16,999 for the base model and Rs 18,999 for the top-end version.

Adding further, the e-commerce giant is offering a Rs 1,000 instant discount when paid through Axis Bank credit card. This brings down the cost to Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Moto G85 5G Specifications:

The phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 1,600 nits. It offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and includes a 33W charger in the box.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company claims that the phone supports expandable storage up to 1TB using a microSD card and virtual RAM of up to 24GB.

In terms of cameras, the smartphone boasts a 50MP main camera equipped with a Lytia sensor and OIS, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide + macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it includes a 32MP front-facing shooter.