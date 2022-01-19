Moto Tab G70 LTE with MediaTek Helio G90T SoC launched in India

New Delhi: Motorola on Tuesday launched the Moto Tab G70 LTE tablet in the Indian market.

The tab is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage and features an 11-inch display.

The Moto Tab G70 LTE comes only on one configuration - 4GB + 64GB, priced at Rs 21,999.

Moto Tab G70 comes with an 11-inch 2k display with a resolution of 2,000x1,200 pixels 400 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a 12 nm chipset with two Cortex-A76 cores, six A55s. The processor is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

As for optics, Moto Tab G70 is equipped with a 13MP rear camera. In addition, there will be an 8MP on the front for video calls and selfies.

The tablet runs Android 11 out of the box on the software front. It features Dolby Atmos powered quad speakers. It is backed by a 7,700mAH battery with 20W rapid charging support.

Live TV

#mute