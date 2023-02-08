Motorola Announces New Affordable Phone moto e13 with 6.5-inch Display

New Delhi: Global smartphone brand Motorola on Wednesday announced the launch of its new affordable smartphone which features a 6.5-inch display.

The new 'moto e13' comes in two variants - 2GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB - which cost Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively, the company said in a statement.

It will be available in three colours - Cosmic Black, Aurora Green and Creamy White - and will go on sale starting February 15, on Flipkart and motorola.in.

The new smartphone is powered by a UNISOC T606 octa core processor and comes with a 5000mAh battery that is said to last over 36 hours.

It also features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and provides users a "multidimensional audio-visual experience" with Dolby Atmos audio.

"With moto e13, you have no more worries about having the right connections. You get support for dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4Ghz) - a first in this segment a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology," the company said.

The device comes with a 13MP artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera system, featuring 'Auto Smile Capture' which recognises when everyone in the frame is smiling and clicks a picture, and 'Face Beauty' and "Portrait mode" to enhance the photos automatically.

Moreover, it comes with a 5MP front camera, and is 8.47 mm thin and weighs 179.5g.

"With today's moto e13 launch, we're incredibly excited to announce that the device will be the first to support Kangri and Kuvi, endangered indigenous languages from regions in India. Kuvi and Kangri will make up the third phase of our endangered indigenous languages digital inclusion initiative," the company said.