Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola 'edge 20 pro' launched in India at Rs 36,999

Motorola 'edge 20 pro' will be available to pre-order from October 3 on Flipkart in two colours -- midnight sky and iridescent cloud.

Motorola 'edge 20 pro' launched in India at Rs 36,999

To empower photography enthusiasts in the country, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday launched its flagship smartphone, edge 20 pro, with their most advanced camera system for Rs 36,999.

The smartphone will be available to pre-order from October 3 on Flipkart in two colours -- midnight sky and iridescent cloud.

"The smartphone comes with a flagship grade camera system boasting a 108MP primary Sensor, 16MP ultra-wide and macro sensor and a 5X telephoto lens with OIS that supports up to 50x Super Zoom," the company said in a statement.

"Our first ever periscope-style telephoto lens lets you shoot photos from farther away without losing clarity. Go even further with 50x Super Zoom, capturing details from incredible distances," it added. (Also Read: Apple Watch sends SOS alert after accident, check how to enable life-saving feature )

Optical image stabilization (OIS) on the zoom camera automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement.

The smartphone features a 10-bit AMOLED display with an insanely fast 144 Hz refresh rate DCI-P3 color, HDR10+ and an incredibly low latency 576 Hz touch rate that automatically turns on when playing a game.

This made-in-India addition to the edge franchise also comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor, 11 5G Network Bands. It packs a 4500 mAh battery along with TurboPower 30-Watt charging. (Also Read: Moto Tab G20 tab with 8-inch LCD display launched in India: Price, features, specs)

The premium matte finish on the rear glass protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 results in stunning views from every angle, the company said

