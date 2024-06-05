Motorola Edge 2024 Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 And Dolby Atmos Support; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Lenovo-owned Motorola has expanded its Edge series smartphone with the launch of the Motorola Edge 2024 smartphone in the US market. It is the successor to last year’s edge model. On the design front, the smartphone features a Vegan leather back design. The Motorola Edge 2024 comes in a Midnight Blue colour option.

The Motorola Edge 2024 will go on sale in the US market, starting June 20.

Motorola Edge 2024 Price And Availability:

The Motorola Edge 2024 smartphone is priced at $549.99 (roughly around Rs 45,909) in the US. Consumers can purchase the smartphone on Motorola’s site, retailers, Amazon and Best Buy.

Motorola Edge 2024 Specifications:

The mid-range Motorola smartphone with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness levels. The dual SIM (eSIM+pSIM) handset offers 1080x2400 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and runs Android 14.

The is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support and comes with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. The display on the Motorola Edge 2024 is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.



The IP68 mid-range Motorola smartphone comes with dual SIM support and runs Android 14 operating system. In the camera department, the smartphone features a 50MP main camera with OIS support and 3MP ultra wide angle lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32MP shooter on the front. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC.