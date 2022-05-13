New Delhi: Motorola Edge 30 has been released, claiming to be India's lightest 5G smartphone at 155gm and the world's thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm. The Motorola Edge 30 is also India's first smartphone with a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G CPU. It also has a 144Hz, 10-bit pOLED display that supports over a billion colours. In addition, the display supports HDR10+, DC-Dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint reader.

For music, the Motorola Edge 30 includes Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound compatibility.

The Motorola Edge 30 delivers with a near-stock Android 12 experience, an assured upgrade to Android 13 and 14, and three years of security updates. It also includes Ready For, which allows users to play mobile games, conduct video chats, and use their phone's apps on a larger screen. ThinkShield for mobile security is also included with the Motorola Edge 30.

The Motorola Edge 30 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED display. On the front, Gorilla Glass 3 protects it. The phone has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Edge 30 comes with a 4,020mAh battery and a 33W charger.

The Edge 30 has a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth lens. It has a selfie camera with a resolution of 32MP.

Motorola Edge 30 will be available in two colours, Meteor Grey and Aurora Green, beginning May 19 at 12 p.m. via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and leading retail outlets. The Motorola Edge 30 starts at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 27,999.