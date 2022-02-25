हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Motorola Edge 30 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor launched: Price, specs

Motorola has launched its flagship phone, the Edge 30 Pro. 

New Delhi: Motorola has launched its flagship phone, the Edge 30 Pro powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and sports a 60MP selfie camera at a starting price of Rs 49,999. The phone will go on sale from March 4 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 2400x1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR10+, up to 700 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash for the camera. There is a 50MP primary camera and 50MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone carries a 60MP selfie camera sensor in the front.

The phone packs a octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12 with MYUI 3.0.

The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging. Also Read: 

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, and GLONASS connectivity front. Also Read: 

