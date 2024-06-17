Motorola Edge 50 Pro Receives Massive Price Cut On THIS Platform, Now Available Under Rs 28,000 ; Check Specs

New Delhi: Motorola launched its powerful mid-range smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in April this year. Now, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone has received a significant price cut on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, this might be the perfect time as Flipkart is offering a great deal on the Moto Edge 50 Pro. Following a substantial price reduction, the Moto Edge 50 Pro's base model is now available for around Rs 28,000 in the country.

The smartphone comes in 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant. It is available in Moon Light Pearl, Luxe Lavender, and Black Beauty colour options.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price Cut:

For the base 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant, the smartphone is priced at Rs 31,999 whereas the top variant 12GB RAM+256GB launched at the price of Rs 35,999. However, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is currently listed at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM variant on Flipkart, down from the original price of Rs 36,999. (Also Read: iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Plus Get Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Specs And New Price)

Consumers can enjoy a further discount of Rs 2,000 on the selected bank card for non-EMI transactions., bringing the smartphone price to Rs 27,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications:

The handset sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. It also offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, a 60Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front.

The smartphone is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery with up to 50W wireless charging tech and 10W wireless power sharing. In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro packs a triple camera set up with a 50-megapixel main camera. The triple rear camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide + macro Vision sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS support.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 50-megapixel sensor with Quad Pixel technology. The smartphone is backed by Moto Ai, the camera delivers exceptional performance in both photography and videography. The smartphone houses a Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor.