Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India Launch Confirmed, Third Phone After Edge 50 Pro And Edge 50 Fusion; Check Expected Specs And Price

New Delhi: Motorola is likely to launch Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone in India. The company confirms the launch via its official social media handle, X. Motorola has teased an ultra-premium smartphone with the image of a wooden back, which looks quite like the Edge 50 Ultra in Nordic Wood.

However, the company hasn't disclosed the official launch date and specs of the device yet. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra made its debut globally in April but hasn't yet made its way into the Indian market. In recent months, Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 50 Fusion and Moto Edge 50 Pro smartphones in India.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (Indian variant) is expected to have similar specifications as compared to its global counterpart.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Price (Expected)

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is the most expensive series in Europe which is around Rs 88,870 in the Indian market. The much-anticipated smartphone would be the second phone in India with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset after the POCO F6.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Specifications (Expected):

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7 inch 1.5K pOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It is loaded with a 4,500 mAh battery pack with support for 125W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the handset comes with a triple camera set up which includes 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide and a 64MP telephoto sensor with OIS. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP shooter on the front.

The IP68-rated smartphone offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front.