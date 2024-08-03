TechShowdown: Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus; Which Phone Should You Buy In Rs 30,000 Price Segment?

Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: In the world of fast-paced technology, the Motorola Edge 50 and Nothing Phone (2a) Plus are set to take on each other in the Rs 30,000 price segment.

With consumers seeking the perfect blend of performance, design, and value, two contenders have emerged to capture their attention. Both devices promise a premium experience without breaking the bank.

The article will provide you a detailed comparison of these two smartphones, examining their specifications, features, and overall value to help you decide which one deserves a spot in your pocket.

Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 50 comes in three Pantone colour variants: Jungle Green and Peach Fuzz in vegan leather finish and in Koala Grey color in vegan suede finish. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus comes in Black and Grey colour options.

Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Price

The Motorola Edge 50 smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is priced at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM+256GB storage model. The top-end variant carries a price tag of Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB model.

Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Display

The Motorola Edge 50 sports a 6.67-inch pOLED 1.5K curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and also offers a 1,900 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layered on top. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Camera

The Motorola Edge 50 sports a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, you get a 32MP front camera. Meanwhile, the Phone 2a Plus comes with the same 50MP dual rear camera system with OIS on the main sensor.

Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Battery

The Motorola Edge 50 also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless support. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging and 5W reverse wired charging support. Notably, there is no charger in the box once again.

Motorola Edge 50 Vs Nothing Phone (2a) Plus: Processor

The Motorola Edge 50 smartphone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset paired with RAM boost and a vapour chamber cooling system. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is powered with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G SoC.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.