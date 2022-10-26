NewsTechnology
MOTOROLA

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 makes global debut

The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 is set to release in select European markets almost three months after its China debut.

Last Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 07:41 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 makes global debut

San Francisco: Global smartphone brand Motorola has announced the international release of its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone 'Moto Razr 2022' which comes with Qualcomms' latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The phone is set to release in select European markets almost three months after its China debut.

According to GSMArena, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option of the foldable phone, which is still only available in Satin Black, will retail for 1,200 euros. Although, Motorola has not yet made the availability date public but those keen can anticipate hearing about it soon enough.

The Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The chin from the earlier Razr versions has been eliminated, and the hinge mechanism has been reworked.

Additionally, the phone comes with a 2.7-inch OLED cover screen that users can use to access most of the functionality without having to unfold the main screen, the report added.

The phone features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide module.

However, the 8/128GB and 12/512GB variants don't seem to be included in the initial global release, according to a report.

Other features include a 3,500mAh battery with 30W charging, eSIM + physical SIM slot, IP52 splash rating, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Worldwide Views of Solar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Delhi's polluted air
DNA Video
DNA: The Inside Story of Sunak Becoming Prime Minister
DNA Video
DNA: The 'rude mentality' of a civilized society
DNA Video
DNA: What was the reason behind WhatsApp outage?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 25, 2022
indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'