Motorola Razr 50 Goes On Sale In India With Launch Offers, Equipped With AI-Driven Features; Check Specs And Price

Motorola Razr 50 India Launch: Motorola launched the foldable Motorola Razr 50 smartphone in the Indian market. The phone is offered in only 8GB RAM+ 256GB of storage variant and comes in Spritz Orange, Sand Beach, and Koala Grey three colour options.

Now, the Motorola Razr 50 smartphone goes on sale in India with launch offers. Notably, the smartphone includes Motorola's range of AI-powered features, known as "Moto AI."

The handset also includes various AI-driven features, such as camera enhancement tools and generative wallpapers.

Motorola Razr 50 Price, Launch Offers And Availability

The Motorola Razr 50 is priced at Rs 64,999 and is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Customers can enjoy an instant bank discount of Rs. 10,000 from leading banks. Adding further, there is a limited period festive discount of Rs. 5,000 on both the Motorola Razr50 and Motorola Razr50 Ultra.

Furthermore, a no-cost EMI offer is available for up to 18 months, starting at Rs. 2,778 per month with leading banks. Moreover, consumers will receive three months of Google Gemini Advanced Subscription along with 2TB of cloud storage space. Customers can purchase the latest foldable smartphone Motorola Razr 50 from Motorola’s official website and retail stores including Reliance Digital and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

After applying all the offers, the effective price of the phone is Rs. 49,999.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.9-inch pOLED main display with FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The cover display is a compact 3.6-inch pOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, while the front camera is a sharp 32MP shooter. The device is fueled by a 4200mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging.