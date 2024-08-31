Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Confirmed; Could Debut With Gemini AI Assistant; Check Expected Specs

Motorola Razr 50 India Launch: Motorola has announced the launch date for its latest foldable Motorola Razr 50 smartphone in India. This is the second foldable smartphone from Motorola to launch here after the Razr 50 Ultra. The Lenovo-owned brand is launching the Motorola Razr 50 foldable device in India on September 9 this year.

The foldable smartphone is expected to come with direct access to Google's Gemini AI assistant from the external display. Consumers can purchase the foldable Motorola Razr 50 smartphone via Amazon India, the Motorola India website and leading retail stores.

However, there is no official confirmation from the company yet whether Motorola will host an event for the Razr 50 India launch or not. Notably, the upcoming smartphone was already unveiled in China with the same moniker in June, but it is available in US markets as Motorola Razr 2024.

Motorola Razr 50 Specifications (Expected)

The foldable smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display.

It is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4200mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the optics front, the foldable phone could sport a dual outer camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel shooter on the inner display along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.