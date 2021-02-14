Motorola to come back with these new smartphones, all you need to know

New Delhi: Motorola is one of the biggest names in the mobile phone industry. It has been quite a rollercoaster ride for the company. The company made its shift to the android operating system, was bought by Google and then the ownership went to Lenovo. The company who once reinvented the budget android smartphone category with its Moto G, went on to release unimpressive hardware in time. The company is planning to make a comeback this year with a number of new smartphones.

There are rumours that Motorola is developing a number of new smartphones and will release them later this year. Here is the list of smartphones Motorola is expected to launch in 2021:

- Motorola Ibiza (G40)

- Moto G10 and Moto G30

- Moto E7 Power

- Moto G Play (2021)

- Motorola Nio

- Moto G Stylus (2021)

- Motorola Athena

If we go by the rumours, Motorola Ibiza will be launched in February 2021 in India. The Motorola Ibiza will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Soc with 90Hz screen. The phone is expected to get triple-camera set up with 48MP primary lens. The phone will get industry-standard 5000mAh battery and stock Android 11.

Moto G10 which has a codename Capri is expected to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, quad-camera setup with 48 MP as the main lens and 8MP front camera placed in a drop notch. The phone is expected to get a 6.5-inch panel with 60Hz refresh rate, 4/64GB storage and 5000mAh battery.

Moto G30 is expected to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with triple-camera with triple-camera setup and 64MP main camera sensor. Everything else remains more or less similar to Moto G10. Moto G10 is expected to be priced at EUR 149.9 (Rs. 13,100 approx) and Moto G30 will be priced at EUR 179.99 (Rs. 15,800)

Moto E7 Power will be an affordable budget offering with a big battery. The Moto E7 Power is expected to get HD+ display and will be powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone will get 2/32GB and 4/64GB storage options. The phone will get a physical fingerprint scanner at the back and a 5000mAh battery. The price of this phone is not known yet.

Moto G Play (2021) is expected to launch around April 2021. The phone is supposed to get HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 46- SoC, 3/32GB storage, dual rear cameras (13MP+2MP), 5MP front camera and 5000mAh battery.

Motorola Nio is rumoured to be the next flagship from the company, the phone is certified and benchmarked by WiFi Alliance and Geekbench respectively. The Motorola Nio will get Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a 105Hz refresh rate. The phone is supposed to get a triple-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. The front will get 16MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone will get a 5000mAh battery.

Moto G Stylus is expected to come with a 6.8-inch display. The phone will get quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth and 5MP Macro lens. The phone will have 4/128GB storage Android 10 and will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. As the name suggests, the phone will come with a stylus.

Moto Athena will get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and will sail on Android 10.

