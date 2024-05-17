Motorola X50 Ultra Launched With Android 14-based Hello UI And Supports 4K60 fps Video; Check Price And Specs

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Motorola has rolled out its latest X-series smartphone — Moto X50 Ultra in the Chinese market. The newly launched smartphone is a re-badged version of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra smartphone.

The Moto X50 Ultra will go on sale starting May 24. However, the company has not yet revealed any details about the India launch of the smartphone. It comes with three storage options: 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB.

The phone is offered in three colour options: Forest Grey, Nordic Wood, and Peach Fuzz.

Motorola X50 Ultra Price:

For the 12GB+256GB storage model, the Motorola X50 Ultra is priced at 3,999 yuan (around Rs 46,240.38). The 12GB+512GB variant costs 4,299 yuan (around Rs 49,709.27), while the top variant 16GB+1TB carries a price tag of 4,699 yuan (about Rs 54,334.47).

Motorola X50 Ultra Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and 2,500 nits peak brightness. It also features an under-screen fingerprint reader and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on the Android 14-based Hello UI.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. It runs on a 4,500mAh cell with 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging speed. In the camera department, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP OIS-enabled primary camera coupled with a 64MP 3x optical zoom telephoto camera and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP shooter on the front.

Notably, the Moto X50 Ultra supports 4K60 fps video from both front and back cameras. For connectivity, the phone supports for Ultra-wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen2, GPS, 5G, and NFC.