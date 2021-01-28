हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Whatsapp

Move your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram, know how to use migration tool in 4 simple steps

WhatsApp recently saw a great pushback from users across the world as it launched the new privacy policy. Users are not at all happy about the private data collection from the company and are moving to other safer choices such as Signal and Telegram. 

Move your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram, know how to use migration tool in 4 simple steps

New Delhi: WhatsApp recently saw a great pushback from users across the world as it launched the new privacy policy. Users are not at all happy about the private data collection from the company and are moving to other safer choices such as Signal and Telegram. 

Telegram has recently introduced a feature which lets the user shift their WhatsApp chat history/ backup to the Telegram app. Telegram released this update for iOS. The recent 7.4 update for the app saw the inclusion of history import tool. 

The new update includes features such as move message history from other apps such as WhatsApp, Line, KakaoTalk to Telegram. The users can now delete messages, groups they created, secret chats, and call history for all sides, without a trace.

Telegram instantly released another update with 7.4.1 which did not mention about the migration tool. It is to note that users will be able to use this feature on Telegram.

Export your WhatsApp chats to Telegram

In order to export the chat backup from WhatsApp to Telegram, users need to have the latest updated versions of both the apps on their phone.

The users will have to export individual threads as there is no option available to move multiple threads at once. Here are simple steps to export your chats:

1. Open your WhatsApp and desired thread to export

2. Go to contact's info and select the option 'Export Chat'. You can export chats with or without media, choose your option.

3. You need to choose Telegram from the sharing menu and contact you want your imported chats to assign to.

4. You need to choose 'Import' and this will assign your WhatsApp chats to Telegram.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappTelegram
Next
Story

Good news for WhatsApp desktop, web users! This security feature will ensure your privacy
  • 1,07,01,193Confirmed
  • 1,53,847Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M55S

Stir with the deployment of RAF personnel on the Singhu border, some barricades were removed