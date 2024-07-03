MSI Launches Its First-Ever Windows 11-Based Gaming Console And Laptop In India; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics brand MSI has launched its first-ever Windows 11-based handheld gaming console, the MSI Claw, now officially available in the Indian market. The company claims that the MSI Claw is designed using anthropometry principles.

The device is the first gaming handheld to be powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra processor. Additionally, MSI has launched the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition gaming laptop alongside the gaming console, offering an enhanced gaming experience and powerful specifications. The company also promised that new BIOS and GPU drivers will provide the console with a 150% increase in gaming performance.

MSI Claw and MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition Price:

The MSI Claw is available for purchase starting at Rs. 78,990 for the base model, which features an Intel Core Ultra 5 chipset and 512GB of storage. For those seeking more power, the Core Ultra 7 model comes in two variants: one with 512GB of storage priced at Rs. 86,990 and another with 1TB of storage priced at Rs. 89,990.

However, the company has announced that the MSI Claw will be available at a reduced price, offering a Rs. 10,000 discount on all three models for a limited time. On the other hand, the MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition gaming laptop is priced at Rs. 1,67,990 in India.

The gaming laptop comes in a black colour option only. Consumers can purchase it via the company's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized retailers.

MSI Claw Specifications:

The device features a 7-inch Full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers accurate colours and an ergonomic design for precise control.

The design is comfortable for all hand sizes and uses durable Hall Effect sensors for buttons and triggers. The gaming console can now play over 100 games. Users can find recommended settings, software updates, tutorials, and community info on the website. It is equipped with MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal technology.

MSI Crosshair 16 HX Monster Hunter Edition Specifications:

The gaming laptop features a 16-inch Quad-HD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

It also offers a Rathalos engraving, a unique touchpad design, and a 24-zone RGB keyboard. The gaming laptop is equipped with two 2W speakers tuned by Nahimic, a microphone array, and a webcam that can record video at 720p/30fps. The gaming laptop has a 4-cell 90Wh battery and can be charged at 240W with the included adapter.