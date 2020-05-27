MSI launches next-gen gaming laptops in India

New Delhi: Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer MSI on Tuesday launched gamer-oriented laptops in India with 10th Gen Intel CoreTM i9 processor and latest GeForce RTX Super series graphics.

The latest content creation series features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super and Max-Q design 8GB GDDR6.

The laptops will be available at a stating price of Rs 89,990 and goes upto Rs 4,25,990.

"MSI continues to introduce ground breaking technologies and the firsts in its categories such as 10th Gen processors in the gaming range & the Mini LED screen in the content creation series, an industry first feature for both the products," Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said in a statement.

Featuring up to i9 processor, the latest Intel chip has a noticeable impact on FPS in demanding games and multitasking. With the latest Intel chip's 50 per cent boot in computing and the Single-Core Turbo boost reaching 5.3GHz.