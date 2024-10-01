Diwali Gift For iPhone Lovers In India: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Digital has delivered a massive Diwali surprise for Apple enthusiasts with an unbelievable offer on the upcoming iPhone 16. In a special festive deal, Reliance Digital is offering the much-anticipated iPhone 16 for just Rs 13,000 alongside Amazon and Flipkart, making it a steal for tech lovers across India.

This limited-time offer, bundled with Jio’s exclusive plans, marks a significant price drop from its expected market value. With Diwali around the corner, with bank discounts and a No-Cost EMI option, this is the perfect time to bring home an iPhone 16.

Notably, Apple's iPhone 16 was launched in early September.

iPhone 16 Price Break Up With No-Cost EMI At Rs 13,000

Reliance Digital is offering the 128GB variant of the phone at a sale price of Rs 79,900. However, if you make the purchase from Reliance Digital, you’ll receive an instant discount of Rs 5,000, bringing the cost down to Rs 74,900.

Adding further, if you use an ICICI, SBI, or Kotak Bank credit card, you can avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000, reducing the final price to Rs 74,900.

As an added benefit, Reliance Digital provides a No-Cost EMI option, allowing you to pay Rs 12,483 per month (around Rs 13,000) for six months, making the latest iPhone more accessible without stretching your budget.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The premium phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 1179 x 2556 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The newly launched iPhone 16 is a dual SIM (US: eSIM, Worldwide: Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on iOS 18. It is powered by 3561mAh battery and a 3nm octa-core A18 chipset that features a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine.

It comes with upgraded Ceramic Shield protection and the Dynamic Island. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 16 comes with a new camera control feature that enables users to adjust settings by sliding a finger on the screen, located on the right side below the on/off switch.



On the optics front, this phone uses a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. For Connectivity, the iPhone 16 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.