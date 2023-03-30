topStoriesenglish2589477
NewsTechnology
CYBERSCAM

Mumbai Man Duped Rs 1.38 Lakh In Cyber Fraud While Purchasing Wine Bottle Online

Mumbai man approached Colaba Police who registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:12 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Mumbai Man Duped Rs 1.38 Lakh In Cyber Fraud While Purchasing Wine Bottle Online

New Delhi: A 73-year-old financial consultant here lost Rs 1.38 lakh to cyber fraud while purchasing a bottle of wine through online search, police said on Thursday. As per the complainant, a city resident, he came upon a contact number while looking to buy a bottle of 'Creme De Cassis' online on March 21. He called the person and ordered the bottle for Rs 1,650, he said. The person asked for his credit card number, expiry date and CVV which the complainant provided, the First Information Report registered at Colaba police station said. Soon, he received messages notifying that his credit card had been charged Rs 1,650, Rs 91,449 and Rs 45,725. He called the `seller' again.

ALSO READ | Gaming Giant EA, Creator Of Popular Soccer Game 'FIFA', To Cut 6% Workforce

The man told him that it was a mistake and the extra money charged will be returned. The complainant then informed his bank and blocked the card. Sometime later he received a message that another payment on his card had been declined, which meant someone was trying to withdraw money again. He then approached Colaba Police who registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Probe was on, officials said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup