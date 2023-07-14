trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635481
ELON MUSK

Musk Invites Users To Find Their Dates On Twitter

Several users expressed their thoughts and experiences on Musk's suggestion.

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 04:05 PM IST|Source: IANS

Musk Invites Users To Find Their Dates On Twitter File Photo

New Delhi: As people line up on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble, Elon Musk has a suggestion to use Twitter to find dates. When a user tweeted, "Deleted all dating apps. Decided to try to meet someone the old-fashioned way: God making a woman out of my rib." Musk replied, "Try meeting someone on this platform. Many have."

While one user said, "Yep. Met my fiance @BMT094 on here," another posted, "You can learn more about a person from their Twitter than any dating app could ever teach you."

In May, in response to a tweet suggesting a dating app 'Tinder', Musk said, "Interesting idea, maybe jobs too." After Meta launched Threads last week to compete with Twitter, Musk has been promoting the micro-blogging platform.

"You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined," Musk had said. He also posted, "You are free to be your true self here." On the other hand, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, "There's only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it."

