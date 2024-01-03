trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2705777
ELON MUSK

Musk’s X Launches Paid Basic Tier For Verified Organisations--Check Monthly, Yearly Subscription Rates

The basic tier for verified organisations now gives them a gold check-mark badge.

Jan 03, 2024
  • Elon Musk-run X announced a new basic paid tier for verified organisations that is now available for $200 per month.
  • The headlines and website title pages are now appearing over the images that link to those pages.
  • X claims this new tier is “designed for smaller businesses”.
Musk’s X Launches Paid Basic Tier For Verified Organisations--Check Monthly, Yearly Subscription Rates File Photo

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X on Wednesday announced a new basic paid tier for verified organisations that is now available for $200 per month or $2,000 per year.

The basic tier for verified organisations now gives them a gold check-mark badge, along with a few other benefits, for $200 per month instead of $1,000 per month for “full access”.

“Designed for smaller businesses, subscribers receive ad credits and priority support to enable faster growth on X,” the company posted. (Read More: Adani Hindenburg Row: Gautam Adani Says Truth Has Prevailed)

According to reports, while X claims this new tier is “designed for smaller businesses”, the affordable plan is likely because the platform has not been able to attract businesses to pay for the more expensive plan.

Meanwhile, after removing headlines from URLs on X, the platform has started to add them back in some ways on the web. The headlines and website title pages are now appearing over the images that link to those pages, according to The Verge.

X had stopped showing headlines last year because Musk thought it would make posts look atheistically better. In November last year, he said that headlines would reappear over URL cards in an “upcoming release”.

“In an upcoming release, X will overlay the title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card,” he had posted.

