Myntra 'Big Fashion Festival' Starts Oct 7; 23 Lakh Products On Offer

New Delhi: Myntra has announced the dates of the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), the platform's marquee annual festive shopping bonanza, which is set to start on October 7. The fourth edition of the festive-centred fashion event will witness upwards of 23 lakh styles from more than 6,000 leading domestic and international brands, spanning a wide spectrum of categories like fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Myntra Insiders, members of Myntra's loyalty program will get Early Access to Big Fashion festival on October 6. The event will present a wide range of value offers, which include curtain-raiser deals, Grand Opening Hours, Brand Mania, and other limited-time deal constructs. (Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Festive Bonanza For Govt Employees, DA Hike Soon - How Much Salary May Increase? Check)

Shoppers can also look forward to the Myntra Revolutionary Price construct, which includes a 10 percent bank offer in addition to attractive value offers, according to the company. (Also Read: Pichai's Prediction: AI To Write Google's Next 25 Years, Lift People's Lives)

During the event, customers can also avail an additional 15 percent off using Myntra's pioneering co-branded credit card in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank, to unlock more value on their festive purchases.

Additionally, the shoppers can avail payment offers through partners like ICICI, Kotak, Paytm, and Cred. This BFF, customers shopping above a certain amount, will be able to avail of exciting rewards which may include gold coins, trolleys, backpacks, etc.

Myntra, as part of the 'BFF Specials', has unique hero collections along with over 150 new launches, cross-brand collaborations, and interesting CelebXBrand crossovers.

In addition to fashion and beauty, some of the emerging categories geared to witness rising demand this festive season include home products, luggage, travel and accessories, watches and wearables, footwear, and handbags.

In the Indian wear for men and women category, 4.5 lakh styles are available across light and heavy Indian wear, and fusion wear. Myntra's Runway Icons with 1 lakh+ styles host some of the choicest occasion wear.

Customers can enjoy over 5 lakh new styles from brands that are loved and popular in non-metros Myntra Minis, Myntra's short-form video platform on its app, will enhance user engagement and improve the overall shopping experience, with 500+ offer-led videos through the event including 40 engaging Mini videos every day to help customers discover the scintillating offers of the day.