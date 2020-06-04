हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elbrus 8CB

Mysterious Russian CPU Elbrus 8CB surfaces – Will you ever get to use it?

Elbrus 8CB, can be said to be pitted against AMD and Intel.

Mysterious Russian CPU Elbrus 8CB surfaces – Will you ever get to use it?
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: In the vast world of mobile phone and computing, Intel, AMD and ARM are the major processors that are being used for the desktop, servers, smartphones, laptops, tablets and other smart gadgets.

However a mysterious new Russian CPU model –the the Elbrus 8CB –has surfaced, media reports say, which is the continuation of the Elbrus CPU.

As per media reports, the Elbrus 8CB, though can be said to be pitted against AMD and Intel, has rare possibility to be used by commoners outside Russia.

Reports say that the Elbrus 8CB are produced only the Russian government owned servers and PCs.

The Elbrus 8CB sits on a vast technical specification. It has an 8-core CPU, clocked at 1.5GHz speed. Reports further say that the CPU spreads its 2.8 billion transistors on 333mm^2 die because it uses old 28nm manufacturing process.

The processor also supports upto 4 processors on multiprocessor system with shared memory.

Tags:
Elbrus 8CBElbrus CPUIntelAMDARM
Next
Story

LG Uplus to launch AR glasses for Android devices this year
  • 2,16,919Confirmed
  • 6,075Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M59S

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks on killing of elephant in Kerala | Zee News Exclusive